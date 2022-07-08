Live: A bunch of grapes placed in the heat

FORT WORTH, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The ongoing extreme heat can impact anyone or anything outside in a short amount of time.

To show how hot North Texas is right now, CBS DFW placed grapes outside our studio in Fort Worth to see the effects the heat has on the fruit.

Dr. Gilberto Salazar with UT-Southwestern & Parkland Health says people in peak health, like endurance athletes, are only made to withstand about 10-15 minutes of these kinds of extreme temperatures. It's much less for mostly everyone else.

"The things to be looking out for are things like dizziness, nausea, vomiting, headaches, feeling flushed," he said. "Really, your body is trying to tell you something is off, and so if you are out working in the heat or trying to have some fun out in the heat and you start to have any of these, really pay attention to this. That's your body's earliest signs that we're headed toward trouble."

