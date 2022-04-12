Little things you can do to save big at the grocery store

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The U.S. Labor Department consumer price index rose 8.5% than this time last year, which is the highest it's been since 1981.

It's impacting those who visit the grocery store on a daily basis.

"I did notice an increase in prices depending on what stuff you are buying," said shopper Sheryl Wiser.

As a result, Wiser is trying to be smart with what she puts in her cart.

"Obviously our spending habits, we needed to take a little more time, be more conscientious about what we're buying and try to save more, try to see where we can cut off or get some better deals wherever we go," added Wiser.

CBS 11 News spoke with Gary Huddleston, a grocery industry consultant for the Texas Retailers Association.

He suggests making a list or shopping online.

"When you do that, then you're avoiding maybe the Kit Kat bar or the ice cream sandwiches or whatever you might want to pick up as an impulse."

Huddleston also advises people either cut coupons or find them online. Many grocery stores have loyalty programs where you can save a few bucks too.

"You can either get a discount at the check stand or you earn points and turn those in to some sort of value either at a fuel center or some place else."

Some other tips to think about, consider shopping early in the day as you'll likely find more products to choose from—and even consider buying the store brand—or see if it's made in Texas.

"A lot of the costs is in fuel charges and energy costs trying to get the product to the store and so Texas has a lot of produce that is grown locally a number of meat packing plants are in Texas, there's major dairies in Texas so if you can buy Texas products, normally that's going to be a little better price," added Huddleston.

Experts predict the higher prices may be here to stay for a while, so be prepared.