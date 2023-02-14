Little Elm jump rope squad uses double dutch to bridge generational gaps

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -The Unicorn Jumpers Double Dutch Squad is keeping a treasured tradition alive while honoring the memory of a murdered child.

According to the Unicorn Jumpers website, founder LaDonna Reed always had a passion for double dutch. She was in the process of starting her organization when in December of 2021, LaDonna Reed and her husband lost "their little unicorn" when she was murdered by her mother's boyfriend. The Unicorn Jumpers Double Dutch Squad was formed in her memory.

The Unicorn Jumpers are trying to head to Chicago to compete next month and will be the only team from Texas. Click here if you would like to help or know more.