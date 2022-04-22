Watch CBS News

Law enforcement officials seek suspect in fatal shooting at DART station

By CBSDFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Area Rapid Transit Police Department is seeking information leading to the arrest the person who fatally shot Richard Antonio Hines on April 4. 

Hines was shot sometime before 10 p.m. at the Ledbetter Station. He later died at Dallas Methodist Central Hospital.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call DART Police Detective Carlson at (214) 749.3920 and remain anonymous.

First published on April 22, 2022 / 5:44 PM

