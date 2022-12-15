Lake Worth Police Department releases upskirt suspect's photo

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - The Lake Worth Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a man who they say used his cell phone to record a woman who was changing.

#LWPDAlert // UNAUTHORIZED RECORDING

Suspect used his cell phone to record a woman who was changing. When confronted, he fled in the vehicle pictured. Public's help needed to identify this suspect & any other potential victims. Please email LWCID@lakeworthtx.org w/any info. pic.twitter.com/gZzWs6yBs0 — Lake Worth Police Department (@LakeWorthPD) December 15, 2022

When confronted, police said he fled in the a white SUV.

Police said they're also searching for other potential victims. They haven't released any more details, including where the alleged offense took place.