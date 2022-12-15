Watch CBS News
Lake Worth Police Department releases upskirt suspect's photo

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - The Lake Worth Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a man who they say used his cell phone to record a woman who was changing.

When confronted, police said he fled in the a white SUV. 

Police said they're also searching for other potential victims. They haven't released any more details, including where the alleged offense took place. 

