Watch CBS News
Local News

Lake Worth ISD students help officials locate BB gun on middle school campus

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS DFW

Your Tuesday Afternoon Headlines, September 13th, 2022
Your Tuesday Afternoon Headlines, September 13th, 2022 03:13

LAKE WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Thanks to students at Lucyle Collins Middle School, officials were able to locate a student with a BB gun on campus Tuesday morning.

According to a statement released by Lake Worth ISD, there was a report of a student with a gun in their backpack at 9:05 a.m.

The district said students reported the gun, and the school resource officer and administration immediately responded by locating the backpack—which did in fact have BB gun inside. 

Officials had the student in the office at 9:11 a.m., six minutes after students first reported the gun.

No students or staff were injured and this remains an ongoing investigation.

First published on September 13, 2022 / 2:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.