Lake Worth ISD students help officials locate BB gun on middle school campus

LAKE WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Thanks to students at Lucyle Collins Middle School, officials were able to locate a student with a BB gun on campus Tuesday morning.

According to a statement released by Lake Worth ISD, there was a report of a student with a gun in their backpack at 9:05 a.m.

The district said students reported the gun, and the school resource officer and administration immediately responded by locating the backpack—which did in fact have BB gun inside.

Officials had the student in the office at 9:11 a.m., six minutes after students first reported the gun.

No students or staff were injured and this remains an ongoing investigation.