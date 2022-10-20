Lake Worth police rescue severely injured woman held captive by abuser

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Lake Worth police officers saved a severely injured woman from her alleged abuser, Dewitt Guice, who was holding her captive.

They arrested Guice, who officers described as a "habitual abuser," on Oct. 18.

The 27-year-old was out of jail on bond with an ankle monitor for a previous domestic violence charge. Police said Guice also had prior arrests for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault, as well as a conviction for assault causes bodily injury.

"To the victims of domestic violence and the cowards who abuse – we're coming for you," said Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian. "The men and women of the Lake Worth Police Department stand boldly with our community and leaders from across our county to say that we will not tolerate domestic violence in Lake Worth or Tarrant County."

Using the data gathered from Guice's ankle monitor, officers quickly surrounded a nearby hotel room where the victim was being held against her will. They went inside and brought her to paramedics who were standing by. Because of the severity of the victim's wounds, she was transported to a local hospital where police said she is in stable condition.

Guice was arrested and is charged with assault causes bodily injury (family violence) with previous conviction - a third-degree felony, and unlawful restraint - a class A misdemeanor.

The woman's rescue reminds, especially in the month of October, which is domestic violence awareness month, how prevalent the issue remains.

Family violence is the fifth most frequently committed offense in Tarrant County.

If you or someone you know is the victim of intimate partner violence, please consider reaching out to one of the following resources:

National Domestic Violence Hotline | 1-800-799-7233

One Safe Place |1-817-916-4323

SafeHaven of Tarrant County

The Women's Center of Tarrant County