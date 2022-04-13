Lacravivonne Washington​ faces manslaughter charge in connection to 3-year-old's death

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police have charged Lacravivonne Washington, 26, with manslaughter in connection to the death of her three-year-old son, Jalexus on March 28.

Lacravivonne Washington Dallas County Jail

Washington is out on bail for previous charges filed in the case.

There is currently an active search for Washington and anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Dallas Police.