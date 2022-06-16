Watch CBS News
AMBER Alert cancelled, Kionna Braxton, 13, found in Arlington

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

HONEY GROVE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Amber Alert issued for Kionna Braxton was cancelled after police found the 13-year-old in Arlington. 

Braxton was reported missing on June 16 in Honey Grove, about an hour and a half northeast of Dallas.

Have you seen Kionna Braxton? Contact the Honey Grove Police Department at (903) 378.2222 if so.  Honey Grove Police Department

Arlington police said they received a tip that Braxton was in their city. They found her at an apartment complex with some other people. 

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

First published on June 16, 2022 / 9:30 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

