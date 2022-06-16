AMBER Alert cancelled, Kionna Braxton, 13, found in Arlington

HONEY GROVE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Amber Alert issued for Kionna Braxton was cancelled after police found the 13-year-old in Arlington.

Braxton was reported missing on June 16 in Honey Grove, about an hour and a half northeast of Dallas.

Have you seen Kionna Braxton? Contact the Honey Grove Police Department at (903) 378.2222 if so. Honey Grove Police Department

Arlington police said they received a tip that Braxton was in their city. They found her at an apartment complex with some other people.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.