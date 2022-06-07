North Texas dog 'Kinley' semifinalist in 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - He helped his owner overcome trauma, now Kinley is a semifinalist in the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards.

Described as "bright, curious, sensitive, loving and tenacious," Kinley is one of 21 heroic hounds from across the country selected by the American public to advance from a field of nearly 400 candidates.

Now, voting is open to choose the seven finalists, and Kinley is in the running.

The annual, nationwide competition searches for and recognizes America's Hero Dogs – often ordinary dogs who do extraordinary things, whether it's saving lives on the battlefield, lending sight or hearing to a human companion, or helping people achieve their goals while contributing to their well-being.

"The Hero Dog Awards shines a bright light on man's best friend and celebrates the strength, hope and beauty that dogs bring to our lives," said Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane. "Like the voting public, we are captivated by the heartwarming stories of so many of these courageous canines and want to do everything in our power to help ensure they get the recognition they deserve."

Kinley's owner shared her heartwarming story, describing how he came into her life after she was sexually assaulted.

"I no longer felt safe in my apartment, and my day-to-day life became little more than flashbacks and anxiety. I had also spent a day in the hospital, where I miscarried from the assault in question," she said, who got Kinley two days after going to the emergency room.

"Kinley has been my sunshine, the ray of hope I've clung onto through everything. He has remained by my side through PTSD, anxiety, self-doubt, homelessness, and the discovery of who I am as a young woman after a life of chronic trauma and hardship. Without him, I wouldn't have had the courage to venture into the unknown, to believe in myself, or to do what is right for both of us."

After voting concludes, the top winner in each category will be honored at the star-studded American Humane Hero Dog Awards gala in Palm Beach on November 11, and one special canine will be honored as this year's American Hero Dog.