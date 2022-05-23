Kidd's Kids trip to Disney World returns for sick children & their families

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- After their 30th anniversary trip was canceled due to COVID-19, applications are now available for the annual Kidd's Kids trip to Disney World.

Radio DJ Kidd Kraddick founded Kidd's Kids to change the lives of children dealing with life-altering or life-threatening conditions. And though Kraddick passed away in 2013, his coworkers Kelly Rasberry, Big Al Mack and J-Si Chavez help make sure his legacy lives on.

"When his wife was pregnant with Caroline, doctors told them that she would be born with a twisted femur based on the ultrasounds and that she would never be able to walk," Rasberry said. "And so like I think most parents would do, you drop to your knees and you start praying and you start making promises to God and say, 'Just give me a healthy child and I'll do anything.' And when Caroline was born, thankfully, the doctors were wrong. She was perfectly healthy. But rather than forget that promise he made, Kidd stuck to his promise and he created Kidd's Kids because of that."

So far, the morning show crew has taken more than 1,100 kids. This year, they'll take 30 kids and their families on the all-expenses-paid, five-day trip.

"It's a perspective check," Mack said. "I mean, every single year even during the year, you know, you just realize how blessed we are and you realize that nothing else matters but your family, your kids and being able to spend quality time with them."

It's a mission made possible by donations and an army of volunteers -- including doctors and nurses who make the trip to help the families.

"If you have anybody in your family who has a child like this, you understand how much money this costs, and how much time and how much of your emotions are spent on day-to-day treatments," Chavez said. "This gets the families out of that. They get to finally go be a family and go take those vacations that they could not afford to have because of time or money and it lets them get loose. And not only that, you have these memories forever."

Those interested in applying must have kids between 5 and 12 years old, and must submit their application before July 1.