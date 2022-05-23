Key races to watch in Texas' May 24 election

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Tuesday is Election Day once more in Texas. This time around, voters are deciding who will win the primary runoffs and represent each party in November. It's the political equivalent to Game 7.

Here's a rundown of the five key races to watch Tuesday night:

1. Republican runoff for Texas attorney general

One of the most contentious races is the Republican runoff for attorney general. Two-term incumbent Ken Paxton is being challenged by George P. Bush, the Texas Land Commissioner. Paxton has played up his endorsement by former President Donald Trump and has called Bush too liberal.

Bush, on the other hand, has told Republican voters to back away from Paxton because of his legal troubles. Paxton is facing state felony charges and his former top lieutenants at the Attorney General's office made bribery allegations against him and reportedly went to the FBI.

Paxton has denied any wrongdoing and leads Bush in the polls.

Paxton has denied any wrongdoing and leads Bush in the polls.

2. Democratic runoff for Texas attorney general

On the other side of the aisle, another race we're keeping a close eye on is the Democratic runoff for attorney general.

It has come down to former ACLU staff attorney Rochelle Garza and former Mayor of Galveston Joe Jaworski. Garza has maintained a lead in the polls.

It has come down to former ACLU staff attorney Rochelle Garza and former Mayor of Galveston Joe Jaworski. Garza has maintained a lead in the polls.





















3. Democratic runoff for Texas lieutenant governor

For lieutenant governor, Democratic candidates Mike Collier and Michelle Beckley are in a runoff. Collier ran against Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in 2018 and Beckley is a state representative in Carrollton.

Polls are inconsistent, with one last month showing Collier in the lead and one this month showing Beckley leading. Many people say they still don't know who to vote for.

Click here to see Jack Fink's interview with Collier. You can watch his interview with Beckley here.

4. Democratic runoff for the 30th Congressional District

Then there's the Democratic runoff for the 30th Congressional District between Jasmine Crockett, a State Representative from Dallas and Jane Hope Hamilton, who's been a staffer in Congress and active in Democratic party politics locally.

There are no polls in this race, but Crockett nearly won outright in the March 1 primary.

Crockett was endorsed by long-time Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson whose retirement left the seat open. Hamilton was endorsed by State Senator Royce West, Congressman Marc Veasey and long-time Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price.

Jack Fink interviewed both Crockett and Hamilton last week.





5. Republican runoff for the Tarrant County district attorney

And finally, be sure to keep an eye on the Republican runoff for Tarrant County district attorney between former Judge Phil Sorrells and State Representative Matt Krause.

Sorrells has won the backing of former President Trump and former Governor Rick Perry. Krause has won the backing of Senator Ted Cruz and Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn.

Click here to watch our extended interview with Sorrells. Our interview with Krause is here.

Be sure to watch the election results come in live on CBS News Dallas - Fort Worth starting at 7 p.m. on May 24.

