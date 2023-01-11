Police searching for suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas teenager Kendreal Jones

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Detectives are searching for a suspect in the fatal shooting of Kendreal Jones, 17.

He was killed the afternoon of Jan. 10 in the 400 block N. Jim Miller Road.

Officers found Jones lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue also responded and took the teen to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to please contact Detective Patty Belew at 214-422-9275 or at patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov.