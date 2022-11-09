Ken Paxton wins 3rd term as Texas attorney general

Click here for more election results.

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Ken Paxton has won reelection against Democrat Rochelle Garza in the race for Texas attorney general.

Paxton had 54% of the votes compared to Garza's 43%.

In September, Paxton told supporters he's fighting to save the State of Texas against what he calls the federal government's efforts to trample over the state's rights.

"I think we've now sued the Biden administration 32 times in less than two years," Paxton said. "And why does this matter? It matters because we are literally fighting for this thing we call the U.S. Constitution."

Garza told Dallas County Democrats she's fighting for the children and families of Texas.

In an interview, she told CBS 11 that means consumer protection and abortion rights.

"Abortion rights is on the ballot in November, and a vote for a Democrat, a vote for myself, is a vote for abortion rights," she said.

Paxton still faces a trial on state felony fraud charges seven years after he was indicted, and he's reportedly under investigation by the FBI on unrelated allegations of bribery made by his former top lieutenants.

Paxton has denied any wrong-doing and both candidates said their opponents are wrong for Texas.