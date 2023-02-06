Keller woman recognizes missing autistic man at Target, calls police
KELLER (CBSDFW.COM) - The Keller Police Department credits "an incredible resident" with helping them find Noah Pflaum, 23.
Pflaum, who police said is autistic and tends to shy away from people, avoiding conversation, was reported missing on Feb. 6.
According to police, his family hadn't seen him since Sunday night.
But after an observant woman saw the department's Facebook post about Pflaum, she recognized him at the Target store in North Richland Hills. She then called police.
Police also thanked some of the workers at the store who also helped them.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.