Keller ISD could put armed employees at all campuses

KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – School district employees in the Keller ISD may be allowed to carry guns in schools, at meetings and at school events.

The board of trustees was scheduled to preview the policy change Monday night, which would potentially put armed employees at all 42 of the district's campuses.

Volunteers for the program would have to be licensed to carry a handgun, according to the proposed policy. They would also need to complete training in crisis intervention, hostage management, and only be allowed to use district approved firearms and ammunition.

The policy change is different from what administrators recommended in a workshop earlier this month, where hiring a security firm to provide armed staff was the preferred option.

Asked to clarify the change Monday, the district responded in an email that the policy was being previewed by the board "to allow for further exploration" of the volunteer option.

KISD has 16 school resource officers that work on its high school and middle school campuses. It also has 23 unarmed security personnel who work in schools.

In that Nov. 3 meeting, staff highlighted the need to provide security for elementary schools in the district. Volunteers were determined to be the least expensive option, at an estimated cost of about $540,000 to cover things like ammunition, training and supplies.

Armed staff has become more common in Texas although it is used most often in smaller or rural districts, where it could take more time for law enforcement to respond to an emergency.

After previewing the change Monday, KISD's board could approve the change no sooner than its December meeting.