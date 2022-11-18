Keller community remembers Terry Barker, a victim of Dallas air show collision

KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Saturday's deadly air show tragedy in Dallas has left a community 40 miles away still grieving.

That's because one of the victims, Terry Barker, was a prominent figure in Keller and once served on the city council.

Hundreds of Keller residents held candles and listened to stories about Terry Barker.

They included former coworkers at American Airlines where Barker retired as a captain after 36 years.

"Terry was generous, funny, honest, responsible, respectful, patriotic, friendly, professional, just an all-around great guy, we were blessed to know him and he gave us great joy," said John Baker, a former American Arlines coworker of Barker.

A vigil was held for Barker who lost his life, along with five others when vintage war planes collided during an air show Saturday in Dallas.

Keller's mayor says Barker spent last week distributing American flags in neighborhoods and helping place them in the Field of Heroes outside the town hall before Veteran's Day.

"And that to me embodies the type of guy Terry was, because it was always about service above self," said Keller Mayor Armin Mizani.

That duty to service began for Barker as a pilot during the Vietnam War.

After his family settled in Keller, he served on the city council with Steve Trine, who along with everyone else knew how much Barker loved flying planes.

"Knowing Terry, I don't think he would've wanted to go out any other way, except may be in bed asleep," Trine said.

Still the loss is evident here among those who braved a cold night to honor him.

"And though we extinguish our candles tonight we ask that you allow the flames of our lives burn on so that we never forget the inedible mark left on our lives by Terry," one speaker said.

The 1776 flags standing outside the town hall were supposed to be removed on Sunday, but they remain in honor of Barker for a life deeply devoted to his community and his country.