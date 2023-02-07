Watch CBS News
Local News

Police charge juvenile with murder after fatal shooting in Carrollton on Jan. 28

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

Your Tuesday Morning Headlines, February 7th, 2023
Your Tuesday Morning Headlines, February 7th, 2023 03:25

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – On Tuesday, Carrollton police arrested the suspect involved in a fatal shooting that happened on Jan. 28. 

The suspect, a juvenile, will be charged with murder. 

The shooting happened at the Posco Beer & Wine on Josey Lane. When police responded to the call, they found Alejandro Cortez, 17, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was at-large for 10 days.

First published on February 7, 2023 / 5:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.