Police charge juvenile with murder after fatal shooting in Carrollton on Jan. 28

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – On Tuesday, Carrollton police arrested the suspect involved in a fatal shooting that happened on Jan. 28.

The suspect, a juvenile, will be charged with murder.

The shooting happened at the Posco Beer & Wine on Josey Lane. When police responded to the call, they found Alejandro Cortez, 17, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was at-large for 10 days.