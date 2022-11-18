Just days away, World Cup fever builds in North Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Excitement for the FIFA World Cup is building in North Texas with the start of the tournament just days away.

Two new murals have popped up in Oak Cliff, honoring two members of the U.S. Men's National Team with ties to this area.

Weston McKinnie mural in Dallas. CBSDFW.com

Jesus Ferreira was raised in Dallas and currently plays for FC Dallas. Weston McKennie grew up in Little Elm.

"We're a football town, right? Dallas Cowboys all the way." said Garrett Horvatch, who helps run the Fort Worth chapter of the American Outlaws, a USMNT fan group. "So it's extremely exciting when there's a buzz around soccer."

Ferreira and McKennie also got letters of encouragement from none other than Ted Lasso himself, in the form of billboards. So did Kellyn Acosta, another member of the team who is from Plano.

"That is such a great honor for them and so cool," said Daniel Hunt, president of FC Dallas. "It shows how soccer has entered the mainstream of our lives and the popularity continues to grow every day."

Ferreira, McKennie, and Acosta have roots not only in North Texas, but at FC Dallas.

"Dallas is really the epicenter for the 2022 World Cup squad," Hunt said. "These are literally the kids who have grown up next door to you."

Hunt believes it will make it even easier for the community to root for them, and the entire USMNT, during this tournament and in the coming years.

A mural of Jesus Ferreira in Dallas. CBSDFW.com

North Texas will host several World Cup games in 2026.

"A Super Bowl brings you together for maybe a day or two," Hunt said. "The World Cup brings you together for over a month… This is going to be a great way to show off Dallas-Fort Worth to the entire world."

The 2022 World Cup officially kicks off on Sunday.

The USMNT will make their first tournament appearance on Monday against Wales.

FC Dallas will host a series of watch parties for all three USMNT Group Stage matches. Match broadcasts will be available on the Toyota Stadium video boards and inside the Gallagher Club at the National Soccer Hall of Fame. Doors to each watch party at Toyota Stadium will open at noon.

Admission to each watch party is complimentary but registration is required. To secure your seat, please visit https://bit.ly/fcdwatchparty to register.

The Fort Worth chapter of the American Outlaws will gather at HopFusion, 200 E Broadway, Fort Worth, Tx 76104. All watch parties are open to the public.