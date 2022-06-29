Watch CBS News
June in North Texas was hot & dry, and it's only going to get hotter & drier

By Jeff Ray

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM)  It's been a hot and dry summer so far, and it's only going to get hotter and drier. 

June was the start of meteorological summer and it started with much promise. Not only did we enjoy below normal temperatures, but DFW Airport logged one the forth wettest starts to summer in its 123 year weather history:

Since then? Nothing. With two days left in June, it appears that all of the measurable rain logged at the airport this month fell in the first week.

It has been a dry start to the year, in fact. Since we started the new century (which actually started in 2001 despite what common sense would have you believe), only one year - 2006 - has had a drier start by the end of June, almost halfway through the year:

It's not just been dry; it has been hot too. June might just end up in the top 10 hottest Junes on record based on highs at DFW:

DFW Airport has already logged nine days where the high reached 100° or higher. That's more than we saw throughout last summer and equal to what we saw in all of 2020. And we still have July and August to get through:

So it's been hot and dry, but do you know where we are headed on the calendar? Into the hottest, driest run of 62 days on average in our climate year:

Climate is what you would expect, weather is what you get. The Climate Predication Center is forecasting a good chance of above normal temperatures for our area. In fact, North Texas seems centered on the hot spot for the first two weeks of July:

First published on June 29, 2022 / 1:24 PM

