Watch CBS News
Local News

Julio Frausto arrested, admits starting numerous grassfires

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

Monday morning headlines for August 1, 2022
Monday morning headlines for August 1, 2022 02:53

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Investigators from the Fort Worth Fire Department's Arson Unit arrested Julio Frausto, 32, in connection to numerous grass fires near Buck Sansom Park in northwest Fort Worth. 

On July 28, Frausto admitted starting at least one of 20 grass fires recently reported in the area. Two of those fires escalated to multiple alarm responses.  

Investigators said the saw him traveling away from one fire location. Frausto was apprehended in the 2800 block of Prospect Avenue. 

Frausto was charged with one count of second-degree felony arson, one count of second-degree felony fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and one count of misdemeanor evading arrest or detention.

This is still an open and active investigation. 

First published on August 1, 2022 / 4:13 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.