Cold case: Law enforcement searching for Johnson County rapist with scar on face

JOHNSON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials are asking for the public's help with a rape case from 20 years ago.

They're searching for a man who raped a woman in July 2002 that he had met online. He kidnapped the victim in Johnson County from a location on IH 35W but sexually assaulted her at another location.

The woman told police her rapist's name was Greg. She described him as White, and 20-30 years old at the time. He was tall, with a scar on his face. She said he walked as though there was "something wrong with one of his feet or legs."

The suspect was familiar with a business on Fm 2280 between Keene and Egan. The victim told detectives she believed he may have been a truck driver.

Anybody with information that may lead to the identity of the man is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-794-TIPS (8477) or Capt Rogers at drogers@johnsoncountytx.org.