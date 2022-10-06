Watch CBS News
Local News

Euless detectives searching for man accused of threatening Oakwood Terrace Elementary

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

Your Thursday Morning Headlines, October 6th, 2022
Your Thursday Morning Headlines, October 6th, 2022 02:58

EULESS (CBSDFW.COM) - Euless detectives are searching for Jerrekus Rishawn Pendleton, who they say made a felony terroristic threat toward Oakwood Terrace Elementary.

wanted.jpg
Euless Police Department

A warrant was issued for Pendleton, and officers are asking for the public's help finding him. 

The Euless Police Department is planning for additional security at the school in response to the alleged threat. 

If you have information, please call 911 or Detective Tidden at (817) 685-1526. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.

First published on October 6, 2022 / 11:21 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.