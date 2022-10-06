Euless detectives searching for man accused of threatening Oakwood Terrace Elementary

EULESS (CBSDFW.COM) - Euless detectives are searching for Jerrekus Rishawn Pendleton, who they say made a felony terroristic threat toward Oakwood Terrace Elementary.

Euless Police Department

A warrant was issued for Pendleton, and officers are asking for the public's help finding him.

The Euless Police Department is planning for additional security at the school in response to the alleged threat.

If you have information, please call 911 or Detective Tidden at (817) 685-1526. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.