Man last seen near Lady Bird Lake 5 days ago still missing

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - The family of an Austin man who was last seen near Lady Bird Lake on Feb. 5 is asking for the public's help finding him.

Jason John, 30, was last seen at 2 a.m. Sunday on Rainey Street, walking toward Lady Bird Lake Trail. He's 5 feet 10 inches tall, 190 pounds and was wearing a black and white print jacket, black pants, and black shiny Jordans with white soles.

No one has seen or heard from Jason John since Feb. 5. Please contact the Austin Police Department if you have any information about his whereabouts. Jyoti Menon

The rescue mission for John has since transitioned into a recovery.

According to the Austin-Travis County EMS Twitter page, on Feb. 5, workers responded to East Avenue near the I-35 bridge around 2:30 a.m. A water rescue was initiated after someone reportedly went under the water and a bystander attempted to rescue them. The good Samaritan was treated for hypothermia.

The Austin Fire Department joined their efforts and a rescue boat was launched. Rescuers also searched by air with drones for an hour before ending their effort.

But conflicting information from witnesses, according to tweets from ATCEMS, meant rescuers couldn't determine where John was last seen. Some clothing was found along the hike and bike trail that rescuers believe belong to the missing person.

John's family has planned a candlelight vigil for this Saturday, Feb. 11 at Chicano Park in Austin.

Have you seen Jason John? Contact Austin police if so or call 833.307.2532 to leave an anonymous tip. Jyoti Menon

CBS 11 has reached out to the Austin Police Department for more information.