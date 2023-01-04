Dave & Buster's co-founder James "Buster" Corley has died

James "Buster" Corley, one of the co-founders of Dave & Buster's has died. Corley, who founded the arcade bar and restaurant alongside David Corriveau in 1982, was found dead at his home in Dallas on Jan. 2, a representative for the city's police department confirmed to CBS News. It was his 72nd birthday, according to the Dallas Morning News.

"The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found a man with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," the police representative said. He was taken to a local hospital where he died and the investigation is still ongoing.

Corley was remembered as "an innovative and creative force," a representative for Dave & Buster's said in a statement to CBS News.

"His pioneering spirit and steadfast belief that 'everybody is somebody' set the foundation for bringing food and games to millions of Dave & Buster's guests over the past 40 years," the statement reads. "Buster's passion for hospitality, his demand for excellence, and the deep care he had for his team members were unparalleled.

"Our hearts go out to his family at this difficult time and while we will miss his wise counsel and his easy laugh, the legacy he and Dave built endures."

Dave Corriveau, President and Co-Founder and Buster Corley, CEO and Co-Founder. Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic

Corley first opened a restaurant in the 1970s, and a few doors down, Corriveau opened an entertainment and game space for adults, according to the Dave & Buster's website. The two entrepreneurs decided to join forces and opened the first Dave & Buster's in a 40,000 warehouse in Dallas' restaurant row.

When naming the restaurant, they decided which of their monikers would go first with a coin toss – which Corriveau won.