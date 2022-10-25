Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council to hold moment of silence honoring slain healthcare workers

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council will would observe one minute of silence on Wednesday, October 26, from noon to 12:01 p.m. in honor of the healthcare workers Jacqueline "Jackie" Pokuaa, 45, and Katie "Annette" Flowers, 63, killed at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Oct. 22.

"This is our way of offering our prayers and condolences to the two healthcare employees who tragically lost their lives as well as to their families and fellow employees," said Stephen Love, president/CEO of DFWHC. "It's also an opportunity to create awareness of the increasing workplace violence at our hospitals. Our healthcare workforce has been dealing with this dangerous increase for a very long time."

Both women, one a nurse, the other a case worker, died trying to help one of their patients, a new mother who turned out to be the girlfriend of the man accused of killing them, Nestor Hernandez.

The 30-year-old parolee now faces a capital murder charge.

The 90-hospital and 90-associate-member trade organization has asked members to join in the moment of silence. Their aim is for the gesture to give North Texans time to reflect on the loss.

Love said the moment of silence should be a time for everyone in the community to honor the lives of Pokuaa and Flowers.

"During the one-minute time frame on October 26, we would like everyone to focus on two important thoughts," Love said. "First, offer your prayers and condolences to Jackie Pokuaa and Annette Flowers and to their families. Second, ask yourself, 'What can we do to help stop this violence?'"

Dallas County Criminal District Attorney John Creuzot released a statement on Oct. 25, saying: "I remain sickened, stunned, and heartbroken by the senseless shooting at Methodist Hospital. Given the sacrifices our healthcare workers make on a daily basis they should be free from threats of violence, especially in an area that is typically filled with the celebration of new life."

Creuzot also clarified that "despite reports to the contrary, parole decisions and conditions are not made by the Dallas County District Attorney's Office or any judicial officer of Dallas County but by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles."

He added that a criminal case has not yet been filed with his office either but assured that, once the investigating agency completes its investigation and files a case with his office, Creuzot's team "will work to see that justice is done."

"I share our community's heartache, anger, and shock for this loss of life. I am praying for the families of those killed and injured and whose lives have been irreparably changed," said Creuzot.