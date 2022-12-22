It's the law: Protecting your pets from extreme cold

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — With the frigid air just hours away from sweeping through North Texas, now is the time think about keeping your pets out of the dangerous cold.

Animal control personnel will be on the lookout for pet owners who leave their dogs out too long.

"We'll go and check to make sure they at least have shelter... Three walls, a roof, and a secure bottom. That way they can retain their body heat," said Ashley Hartsfield, Senior Code Compliance Officer with Fort Worth Animal Control.

Keep in mind dogs — just like humans — can be sensitive to the freezing cold weather, so the best thing to do is keep them inside your home.

"Their paws can freeze just like your hands and feet, so in their shelter they need to have hay or it needs to be elevated... so that the heat can retain in their little doghouse if they're outside," added Hartsfield.

This year, the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act took effect in Texas, which requires pet owners to protect their dog from extreme temperatures by providing adequate shelter, access to drinking water, requiring safe restraints and removing a 24-hour waiting period to prevent animal control from taking immediate action.

Many cities such as Fort Worth and Dallas go a step further, banning owners from tethering their dog on chains in the yard.

"I had a dog jump the fence, he was basically hanging himself and it was freezing weather," added Hartsfield.

A citation can be up to $2,000 and the dog may be taken away from its owner.

If you do spot a dog in distress, call your local animal services shelter.

"If they could please do their due diligence and make sure that the animals are not being out to relieve themselves or for a small period of play, but if it's for an hour or more, please call into 311 for that lack of care so that we can dispatch our resources and go out and see what's going on," said Paul Ramon, Assistant Director of Animal Services for the City of Dallas.