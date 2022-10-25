'It's official!!' Jonas Brothers to perform during Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game halftime show

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Cowboys have announced that Grammy Award-nominated trio the Jonas Brothers are set to perform during the teams Thanksgiving Day game halftime show.

The Jonas Brothers teased the announcement on the brothers' individual social media platforms, each posting a blue number on a white, fabric-like background, with part of a red emblem visible in the corner.

Appearing one by one, the numbers: 11, 24, and 22 remained a mystery until the trio later connected the dots for fans to share the big news in collaboration with the Cowboys, NFL and The Salvation Army.

The joint announcement revealed three Cowboys football jerseys, indicating the Thanksgiving Day performance.

"We couldn't be more excited to return to AT&T Stadium and play The Salvation Army halftime show," Jonas Brothers said. "We are honored that our performance will help raise awareness of the great need that exists and encourage everyone to donate to The Salvation Army to make a difference in their communities this holiday season and all year long."

This is the second time the Jonas Brothers will perform during the Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game halftime show, having first performed in 2008. The performance is a part of the Red Kettle Campaign, now in its 132nd year.

IRVING, TX - NOVEMBER 27: (L-R) Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas of The Jonas Brothers perform with Big Rob during halftime between the Seattle Seahawks and the Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium on November 27, 2008 in Irving, Texas. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

"The Jonas Brothers' passion and generous spirit are just what we need to put a spotlight on the challenges facing so many millions of people this year," said Charlotte Jones, executive vice president and chief brand officer for the Cowboys and former national advisory board chairperson for The Salvation Army. "We are thrilled to have the Jonas Brothers perform on our national stage for a halftime show that I know will inspire hope and generosity."

According to The Salvation Army, Red Kettle Campaign funds that were raised in 2021 supported services for more than 25 million people living in America.

"The Salvation Army is immeasurably grateful for 26 years of partnership with the Dallas Cowboys," said Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, national commander of The Salvation Army in the United States. "It takes an army of partners and supporters to care for our most vulnerable neighbors, and we're delighted to see the Cowboys continue to rise above and beyond the occasion each year."

The Cowboys will host the New York Giants on Nov. 24 at 3:30 p.m.