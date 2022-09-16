Italy ISD requests extra police presence at football game against Dallas' Roosevelt High

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - At Thursday night's varsity football game between Dallas' Roosevelt High School and Italy High School, extra police were on hand.

Italy ISD made the request in response to a fight that broke out between Roosevelt and Fort Worth's Eastern Hills' varsity teams at last week's game.

The Roosevelt players involved in last week's fight were issued a half game suspension, so tonight the JV team had to fill in. At the half, Italy was up 42-0 and ultimately, they won the game 49-12. Parents called this a learning lesson.

As Roosevelt varsity players watched the first half from a distance, Italy police officers monitored the field.

"I think they were just a little leery of the situation they are going to put their kids in," Italy ISD parent Richard Trees said. "They are just protecting as I'm sure anybody would."

All of this is a response to last week's varsity game between Roosevelt and Eastern Hills. As a fight broke out between the two teams during the fourth quarter, you could hear the announcer calling for security.

"It was really crazy how long it took for them to get there," parent Emma Dawson said.

Dawson's son plays for Roosevelt and says at one-point fans even trying to make their way to the field. Refs ultimately deciding to call the game.

It led to Eastern Hills forfeiting an upcoming game and a half game suspension for Roosevelt. None of the players involved are expected to face criminal charges.

"It was a little crazy," Dallas ISD parent Tealeyia Wilson said. "I really hope it doesn't happen here tonight."

Knowing how quickly these situations can escalate, Dawson is happy to see the added security.

"I feel safe here tonight," she said. "If I didn't, I wouldn't be here and my son wouldn't either."

At the conclusion of tonight's game, Italy ISD asked everyone who attended to not hang around. They didn't want to take any chances.