Irving police investigating fatal shooting of Devirea Smith, 19

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Irving police are investigating the fatal shooting of Devirea Smith, 19, in the 10200 block of N. MacArthur Blvd on April 24.

They found Smith at 4 a.m. lying outside his vehicle, a blue Hyundai Elantra, bleeding from a gunshot wound.

Irving Fire Department transported Smith to Baylor Grapevine, where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation is in the early stages, and the Irving Police Department requests anyone with information to contact them at (972) 273.1010.

Additionally, tips may be submitted to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.