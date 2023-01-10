Irving firefighter Joe Solecki back on duty after beating COVID-19

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) - Irving firefighter Joe Solecki is back on the job after COVID-19 derailed his life for a year and a half.

"His return to full duty is a testament to his hard work, dedication and desire to return to his mission in life," the fire department shared.

Solecki was hospitalized for many months after contracting the coronavirus. After his release from the hospital, he was relentless in rehab until gaining back his strength.

Fellow Station 3 firefighters are "thrilled and blessed to have him come back." Especially after doctors said it wasn't possible.

But Solecki beat the odds. And now he's ready to fight some more, but for his community again.