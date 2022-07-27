Investigators believe window air conditioner caused Rendon fire

RENDON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A window air conditioner is believed to have likely started a fast-moving fire that burned two homes and damaged another on Tuesday in Rendon.

Tarrant County Fire Marshal Randy Renois said a woman who lived in the home where the fire started told him she saw flames coming from the AC unit. By the time firefighters arrived five minutes later, the flames had already spread to the home next door.

The fire followed a path of dry grass, pushed by strong winds, burning about 15 acres and several backyard sheds before firefighters from more than a dozen agencies were able to stop it.

Teresa Clark and Tom Boltz said a friend alerted them to the fire near their property as they were finishing dinner. They walked outside to see where it was, only to watch it jumping toward their own home within minutes.

Clark grabbed a picture of her mother and her purse. Boltz grabbed a box of important papers, and they both jumped in the car to escape.

"It came fast," Boltz said. "Anybody that thinks they have time to grab this or grab that, you don't."

He went back in an effort to stamp out flames as they neared a workshop, but fell and was unable to get back up. Clark said she yelled for a firefighter who was able to run in and help Boltz off the property.

The flames burned up to the edge of their home, melting some of the siding, but leaving the structure standing.

Renois said fire departments are starting to send more stations to calls now, in an effort to stay ahead of fires which are burning more quickly in extreme dry conditions.

"These people out here were lucky," he said. "But they're not really out of the woods yet. There's still a lot of vegetation and stuff around them, that could burn."