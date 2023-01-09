Watch CBS News
Investigation underway after child dies at Medical City Plano, police say

By Raegan Scharfetter

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Plano police are investigating the death of a child who was brought to a local hospital for medical treatment Sunday night.

At approximately 11:26 p.m. Jan. 8, police were sent to Medical City Plano after a child died. 

Officials said a parent brought the child to the hospital for medical treatment; However, despite lifesaving efforts, the child passed away. Their identity has not been released at this time.

The manner or cause of death is currently unknown, but police do not believe there is any danger to the public.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

