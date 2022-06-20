Watch CBS News
Crime

Intoxicated driver hits, kills bicyclist in Richardson, police say

By CBS DFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

Your Monday Afternoon Headlines, June 20th, 2022
Your Monday Afternoon Headlines, June 20th, 2022 02:41

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Richardson police are investigating after they say an intoxicated driver hit and killed a bicyclist early Sunday morning.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. June 19, police responded to a crash in the 1100 block of S. Plano Road. When officers arrived, they found a crashed bicycle and rider laying in the left lane and a black Chevrolet Silverado stopped at the scene.

Investigators determined the driver of the Silverado, 28-year-old Jesus Esquivel, was traveling southbound when he struck the bicyclist. 

The cyclist -- identified as 43-year-old Courtney Terrill -- was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Esquivel was arrested and has since been charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Richardson Police Department at 972-744-4800.

CBS DFW Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS DFW team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSDFW.com.

First published on June 20, 2022 / 2:43 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.