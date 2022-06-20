Intoxicated driver hits, kills bicyclist in Richardson, police say

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Richardson police are investigating after they say an intoxicated driver hit and killed a bicyclist early Sunday morning.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. June 19, police responded to a crash in the 1100 block of S. Plano Road. When officers arrived, they found a crashed bicycle and rider laying in the left lane and a black Chevrolet Silverado stopped at the scene.

Investigators determined the driver of the Silverado, 28-year-old Jesus Esquivel, was traveling southbound when he struck the bicyclist.

The cyclist -- identified as 43-year-old Courtney Terrill -- was pronounced dead at the scene.

Esquivel was arrested and has since been charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Richardson Police Department at 972-744-4800.