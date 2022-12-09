Intoxicated driver arrested after causing rollover crash on SH-121

THE COLONY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An intoxicated driver has been arrested after racing and hitting another vehicle, causing a rollover crash.

It happened on Dec. 7 at about 9:35 p.m. and involved three vehicles.

Police say vehicle one and two were racing in southbound lanes of SH-121, when vehicle one rear-ended vehicle three.

The impact caused vehicle one to veer into vehicle two's lane, colliding. Vehicle two then veered into the median and rolled over.

The driver and passenger of vehicle two both suffered injuries from the crash. The driver of vehicle three was treated and released at the scene.

The driver of vehicle one, 27-year-old Jordan Brown, left the scene on foot and was later located, according to police.

Brown was arrested and charged with two counts of intoxication assault, two counts of accident involving serious bodily injury and two counts of racing on highway causing serious bodily injury.