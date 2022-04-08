Watch CBS News

Inmate escapes custody at DFW Airport

By Alex Keller

/ CBS DFW

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman being transported from Missouri to the Dallas County Jail to face drug charges escaped from the deputy who was escorting her at DFW Airport on April 8.

Jerrecca Louise Stevenson, 24, was last seen walking near a hotel in Euless wearing a red hoodie, a black tank top, and gray sweatpants. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office said she still had restraints on at the time of her escape from custody.

jarecca-stevenson-most-recent-bookin-mugshot.jpg
Jerrecca Louise Stevenson, 24, is wanted after escaping from deputies at DFW Airport on April 8.   Dallas County Sheriff's Office

Stevenson faced charges for Insufficient Bond on Possession of a Controlled Substance and a Possession of Controlled Substance and will now face an additional charge for Escape.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Dallas County Sheriff's Office at 214-749-8641.

First published on April 8, 2022 / 4:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

