Inflation hits Fourth of July as fireworks prices rise over 25%

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Prepare to burn through a few more bucks for backyard fireworks this season.

Inflation has hit the holiday tradition, pushing prices up 25% or more on everything from firecrackers to fountains. Retailers said they are trying to hold prices down, and selling some items below cost to keep customers coming, but have seen their own costs more than double in some cases.

The American Pyrotechnics Association warned in April that increases in shipping, insurance, fuel and labor could force business costs up by more than 35%. Shipping alone has tripled or quadrupled since last year.

"Two years ago it went up to about $12,000 a container," said Shan English, about the cost to have product shipped from China to his Brazos Fireworks business. "And this year we paid $36,000 per container to get that stuff over here."

English still expected customers to spend for the Fourth, but likely cut back on high ticket items due to prices.

He was glad to just be open this year, as concern grew over drought conditions in the region. He delayed opening some stands until Friday, and took some rockets off the shelf to lessen concern over fires.

A former fire chief, English said buyers tend to be self regulating with their holiday displays.

"None of them want to start a fire. They care," he said. "And that's why we don't have that many fires at all that start from fireworks.