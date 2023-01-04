Watch CBS News
Local News

If you've been feeling miserable lately, it's probably due to the high pollen count

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS DFW

Pleasant weather in store for the rest of the week
Pleasant weather in store for the rest of the week 02:46

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After two days in a row of afternoon temps hitting 78, we saw a bit of a cool down today with highs in the upper 60s. 

Overnight clearing skies and a cooler airmass in place allow temperatures to drop into the lower 40s. 

unknown.png
CBS DFW

Tomorrow is another gorgeous day to be outside if you don't have allergies. 

Lots of sunshine and even cooler temperatures, with highs in the lower 60s. 

unknown-1.png
CBS DFW

You will want the heavy coat Thursday morning as we wake up to the 30s but you won't need it in the afternoon with highs in the low/mid 60s and sunny skies. 

unknown-2.png
CBS DFW
unknown-3.png
CBS DFW

Our cooldown is brief. Breezy southerly winds boost temperatures back into the 70s Friday. 

A warm sunny stretch means no relief on the pollen front. 

unknown-4.png
CBS DFW

Our next chance for rain arrives this weekend, but not everyone will see the showers. 

Most of the precipitation will be focused south of I-20. 

unknown-5.png
CBS DFW
Brittany Rainey
Brittany-Rainey.jpg

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

First published on January 3, 2023 / 8:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.