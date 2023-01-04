If you've been feeling miserable lately, it's probably due to the high pollen count

Pleasant weather in store for the rest of the week

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After two days in a row of afternoon temps hitting 78, we saw a bit of a cool down today with highs in the upper 60s.

Overnight clearing skies and a cooler airmass in place allow temperatures to drop into the lower 40s.

CBS DFW

Tomorrow is another gorgeous day to be outside if you don't have allergies.

Lots of sunshine and even cooler temperatures, with highs in the lower 60s.

CBS DFW

You will want the heavy coat Thursday morning as we wake up to the 30s but you won't need it in the afternoon with highs in the low/mid 60s and sunny skies.

CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Our cooldown is brief. Breezy southerly winds boost temperatures back into the 70s Friday.

A warm sunny stretch means no relief on the pollen front.

CBS DFW

Our next chance for rain arrives this weekend, but not everyone will see the showers.

Most of the precipitation will be focused south of I-20.

CBS DFW