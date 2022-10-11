If your car is sticky or if you see webs hanging from trees, it's just fall worms

If your car is sticky or if you see webs hanging from trees, it's just fall worm season

If your car is sticky or if you see webs hanging from trees, it's just fall worm season

If your car is sticky or if you see webs hanging from trees, it's just fall worm season

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Chances are you may have experienced sap-like substance on your car or have seen webs hanging from trees lately. Arborists point out, it's fall worm season.

CBS DFW

It's the worst season Trinity Forest Tree Care LLC Service Coordinator Bud Jackson has ever seen. He said it's thanks to our weather with the long drought and the deluge of rain.

The two most common insects you'll find are tree worms such as the Hackberry Leaf Cutter and Aphids.

"Aphids are a tiny insect, you can barely see them, they are a sucking insect and they concentrate the sugars in the leaf of the tree and then they expel it from their bodies. and it gets all over your car and it makes a mess," said Jackson.

Hackberry Leaf Cutters cling on to Hackberry trees but can get into your yard as well.

But don't worry, while these insects may look scary, Jackson said they're not harmful to humans, pets or your trees.

"You can treat with an insecticide but if you do that of course you're going to be harming the beneficial insects and in the case of pecan trees and aphids, you're going to be poisoning the buts on the tree as well," added Jackson.

One way Jackson said to get rid of the residue is to use sugar and water.

This problem can make some properties look like they've added Halloween decorations, but for Fort Worth resident Jennifer Sarap, it's an unwanted free decoration, "They all starting coming out of the trees, thousands upon thousands."

Jackson added the best thing to do is be patient as the leaves will eventually fall down in the next few weeks.