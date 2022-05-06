'If we don't help Ukraine, who will?' Ukrainian mother leaves North Texas for war-torn country

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Nataliua Krasovska-Cabe wiped away tears before boarding a plane to her home country on Thursday.

Nataliua Krasovska-Cabe Nick Starling/CBS 11 News

She is a mother first, supplier of aid to Ukrainian fighters (including her two sons) second.

"I will be crying, crying and crying because it's very hard," said Krasovska-Cabe.

This will be her first time back in her home country since the war started on Feb. 24, displacing more than 13 million people and killing tens of thousands. Krasovska-Cabe cannot wait to see her sons in-person.

"Give them a big hug, and kiss him and say 'I love you'," said Krasovska-Cabe.

Krasovska-Cabe is bringing more than a dozen suitcases full of supplies gathered from North Texas Ukrainians and the community. Everything from tactical gear like night vision goggles and uniforms, to medical supplies such as first aid kits are in her bags. It's much needed replenishments for the troops as each day the war goes on.

"It's our duty right now, because Ukraine needs help, if we don't help Ukraine, who will help Ukraine?," pleaded Krasovska-Cabe.

This is her third trip to Europe to drop off supplies and the first time she's entering Ukraine by way of Poland.

"Scary but I'm not a scared person because my kids are there and I'm their mother, I can go anywhere with my kids," said Krasovska-Cabe, about crossing over the border into Ukraine from Poland by car.

"We pray for this war to finish as soon as possible," said Krasovska-Cabe.