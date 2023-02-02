Icy roads throw a curve to people driving through North Texas

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - After driving through Texas on the slick highways for hours, Kathleen Turner and Kim Lopez were happy to just take a break.

They're driving from Florida to Oklahoma, and it's an adventure they didn't anticipate.

Turner said, "It was a quick lesson in driving on ice. I've never driven on it before."

Lopez said, "It was baptism by fire pretty much. It was awful, and I've lived in Oklahoma and driven in the mountains in the snow in North Carolina, this is an ice skating rink out there."

This is one road trip these sisters say they'll never forget.

They're among the drivers we met along I-35E in Denton at Buc-ee's, a country store popular with local residents and people driving through.

Brant Howard said like the sisters, this was the first time he experienced a Texas ice storm. "We're from Colorado so it's a little different, but we've never seen an ice storm in Texas before so now we know it's real."

Pamela Oswandel, her two children, and two dogs left Mansfield Wednesday morning in their RV on their way to the Grand Canyon.

She said the icy local roads felt a little treacherous. "I could not tell you it's weight, but I can tell you it's 36 feet long. So it's a little bit intimidating to drive."

Originally from the northeast, Oswandel said she's used to the snow, but hasn't experienced this kind of weather until now.

"I've only lived in Texas since November, so this is the first rodeo I've had with ice here."

"Did not plan for it to be snowy and icy, so we'll see how far we make it."

Kim Lopez and Kathleen Turner said they're thankful for to be safe so far, and they're ready to complete their journey. "We're locked and loaded, next stop, Norman, Oklahoma. Amen!"