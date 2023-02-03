How to help the Blackland Prairie Raptor Center
Ever see a hawk perched on a light pole watching the highway?
Birds of prey have adapted to the environment that we have created around them but every year, hundreds have bad interactions with humans - including being hit by vehicles.
This is where a small but dedicated staff and volunteers in Lucas step in.
If you want to help, visit their website where you can donate or join their list of volunteers.
