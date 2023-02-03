Watch CBS News
How to help the Blackland Prairie Raptor Center

By CBS DFW Staff

Red tailed Hawk soaring
Red-tailed hawk soaring. Alex Thomson Photography/Getty Images

Ever see a hawk perched on a light pole watching the highway? 

Birds of prey have adapted to the environment that we have created around them but every year, hundreds have bad interactions with humans - including being hit by vehicles. 

This is where a small but dedicated staff and volunteers in Lucas step in.  

If you want to help, visit their website where you can donate or join their list of volunteers.

First published on February 3, 2023 / 12:58 PM

