2 arrested, 1 suspect at large after ruckus over candy selling kids at Hooters

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) - Two men were arrested, and another is at large for their alleged connection to an aggravated assault at a Hooters restaurant in Plano.

It happened on Oct. 6 at the eatery in the 700 block of North Central Expressway.

Jeremiah Powell, Tony Marshall, Jay Powell Plano Police Department

Jeremiah Powell, 19, of Fort Worth was arrested for assault bodily injury and riot participation. His bond is $60,000.

Another suspect, Tony Marshall, 20, of Fort Worth was arrested for assault, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and robbery. Police said additional charges may be forthcoming pending the outcome of the investigation. His bond is $160,000.

Law enforcement officers identified a third suspect, Jay Powell, 19, also of Fort Worth. An arrest warrant for aggravated assault was issued but police are still searching for him.

Jeremiah Powell and Marshall are currently at the Collin County Detention Center.

The Plano Police Department said numerous tips from the public led to their arrest following the incident, which also involved minors and multiple injured victims.

Investigators said four minors entered Hooters that day and tried to sell candy. According to management, the same individuals had been to the business in the past, were asked to leave, and complied without incident. But this time, the juvenile males became upset and caused a disturbance inside the restaurant. Thus, Hooter's management asked them to leave and tried to escort them out with the help of several victims/witnesses.

Once outside, the juvenile males allegedly began hitting the glass windows of the restaurant. At least two bystanders recorded this, according to police, and shared it via social media.

Shortly after the minors were outside, police said Jeremiah and Jay Powell, and Marshall started assaulting the restaurant manager and a customer.

Video allegedly showed, that at the end of the assault, one of them picked up what appeared to be a cigarette disposal stand and shattered the front window to the business.

Flying glass shards caused additional injuries to victims inside the restaurant.

The suspects then fled before police arrived.

Anyone with information regarding this incident and / or location of suspect Jay Powell is asked to contact the Plano Police Department's Tip Line at 972-941-2148.

This incident is an ongoing investigation by the Crimes Against Persons Unit.