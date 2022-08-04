Watch CBS News
Hood County fire injures 3 firefighters

By Julia Falcon

HOOD COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Colony Fire, that quickly spread near Tolar, injured three firefighters. 

One firefighter suffered burns on 10% of his body and was taken to Parkland Health Burn Unit. Two other firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion.

According to Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire spans 450 acres and is 20% contained as of Wednesday evening. The fire spread quickly by establishing itself in thick oak and juniper brush, officials said.

High temperatures and high winds also contributed to the fire spreading.

Multiple Hood County fire departments responded to the fire. 

First published on August 3, 2022 / 7:36 PM

