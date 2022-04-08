Watch CBS News

Homicide suspect arrested crossing from Mexico into Texas

By CBSDFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers at the Bridge of the Americas Border Crossing arrested a man with an outstanding warrant for homicide out of the Edgewater, Colorado Police Department.

The 30-year-old U.S. citizen was apprehended on April 6. 

"CBP officers are vigilant and constantly working to protect our nation from a wide variety of threats," said Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. "This significant arrest highlights the important role CBP plays in safeguarding communities across our nation."

The man was turned over to local authorities pending extradition to the originating agency. 

