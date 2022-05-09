Homicide detectives investigating after Semaj Mills, 18, fatally shot

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives are searching for a killer after 18-year-old Semaj Mills was fatally shot in the neck on May 9.

Officers found Mills shortly before 8 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on 2911 E. Ledbetter Drive in Dallas.

Dallas Fire and Rescue took him to a local hospital where he died.

The Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Homicide Detective Jacob White, at 214.671.3690 or by email at jacob.white@dallascityhall.com.