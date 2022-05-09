Watch CBS News
Crime

Homicide detectives investigating after Semaj Mills, 18, fatally shot

By CBSDFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives are searching for a killer after 18-year-old Semaj Mills was fatally shot in the neck on May 9. 

Officers found Mills shortly before 8 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on 2911 E. Ledbetter Drive in Dallas. 

Dallas Fire and Rescue took him to a local hospital where he died. 

The Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Homicide Detective Jacob White, at 214.671.3690 or by email at jacob.white@dallascityhall.com

First published on May 9, 2022 / 4:43 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.