Historic Waxahachie raising funds to repair vandalized cemetery

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - As Waxahachie police continue to search for those responsible for vandalizing hundreds of gravestones in its city cemetery, there's a major fundraising effort underway for repairs.

It's the central location for the city and for the past month, the sight hasn't been pleasant.

"Historic Waxahachie immediately said that we would like to do something because it meets with our mission to preserve the history and the heritage for the future," Historic Waxahachie, Inc. Vice-President Candace Ahlfinger said.

This week, the organization launched a fundraiser matching donations up to $10,000.

"Now, with our donation of $10,000 and the donations of the community of over $16,000. $26,000 is not going to be enough to meet the needs," Ahlfinger said.

It's estimated 276 headstones were vandalized and repairs are expected to cost between from $65,000 and $100,000.

"The restoration process.. we absolutely want to make sure that it is done properly," Amy Borders, with the City of Waxahachie, said.

"It will be a long and tedious process. We've enlisted experts that know what they're doing."

This weekend is the last opportunity to donate to the fundraiser.

"It's just so important that people continue to donate,"Ahlfinger said. "The historical value is invaluable."

"If what we've raised so far is any indication, I think it's feasible to do," Borders said.

Anyone interesting in making a donation can do so on Historic Waxahatchie's website.