High water rescues after storms bring heavy rain to North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - In addition to high winds, hail and possible tornadoes, severe weather that moved through North Texas on April 2 brought heavy rain and flooding that trapped people on or near roadways and lead to a number of high water rescues.

Special Operations Teams with the McKinney Fire Department were busy. Officials there say they carried out three separate water rescues during the night and safely helped get four people out of rushing water after their cars were swept away. No one was injured.

According to the National Weather Service, between two and five inches of rain fell across parts of Collin County.

A bit to the south, officials with Dallas Fire Rescue say they responded to five water rescues between late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. There were no reported injuries from those incidents.