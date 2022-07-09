High temperatures won't stop North Texans from enjoying the outdoors

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Despite the hottest day of the year North Texas has experienced so far, many people enjoyed it outside in the elements.

Excited fans swarmed the Dos Equis Pavillion at fair park where country singer Parker McCollum was performing on Friday.

The heat mostly played second fiddle to the main attraction there.

"I don't care that it's hot guys, Parker McCollum," said concert goer, Hannah Park.

Many fans came prepared with water and some other drinks to endure hours of scorching heat.

"We drank a lot of water before," said concert goer, Hamilton Heat.

The event host, Live Nation allowed fans to bring in sealed bottles and they have refill station inside to help them survive the heat.

"We have our towels, so we're going to wet them down, put the around our neck and have plenty of water," said concert goer, Kim Hubbard.

At White Rock Lake in Dallas, the sizzling temperatures also didn't keep some people at home—but instead wanted to enjoy being outside.

"It's unbearable, there were packages all day long," said Sammie Harris who works at FedEx.

But every Friday, despite the temperatures, Harris likes a certain spot on the lake.

"That's a good spot for bass, right up under that bridge, I get up under there and chill out from the heat and I sneak up on them," said Harris.

Others CBS 11 saw were exercising like bicyclists who didn't mind the heat.

"Not a lot of people come in this kind of heat which is why we like it also because it's quieter," added Rhaesh Parmar.