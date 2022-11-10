Here's why the Dallas Police Department followed a stolen vehicle by air rather than pursuing a chase

Here's why the Dallas Police Department followed a stolen vehicle by air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A dangerous scene on a Dallas freeway Wednesday exposed the difficult decisions police have to make about whether to engage in a high speed pursuit.

The hour-long chase at one point had suspects in a stolen car driving the wrong way down I-20.

It was around 1:45 p.m. when a Dallas Police Department helicopter spotted a stolen car in Oak Cliff and directed patrol vehicles on the ground to make an arrest.

The stolen pickup sped off while police continued to track it from the air since DPD's policy only allows high speed pursuits of felony suspects.

At one point, the stolen truck appeared to spin out and the occupants got into another stolen pickup that was following them.

That led to a wild scene on I-20 where the pickup's driver headed straight into oncoming traffic along the busy freeway.

The suspects eventually drove into a wooded area near Seagoville, where they decided to abandon the vehicle and flee on foot.

Two were quickly captured without incident.

Law enforcement pursuits are one of the most dangerous situations an officer can be involved in.

Randy Sutton is a retired police officer who says it's not an easy decision to let criminals speed down a freeway without police cars behind them.

But he believes it's safer for the public and officers.

"If a police patrol car had become involved in this, and this involves a legitimate pursuit, then this could have ended in a number of different ways which includes the crashing of either the suspect vehicle or the police vehicle or both," Sutton said.

The two arrested suspects face multiple charges including aggravated assault of a public servant.

At last check, police were still searching for a third suspect who got away on foot.